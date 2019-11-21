LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is reminding valley residents that serious fires can happen around Thanksgiving, and has shared safety tips ahead of the holiday.
In 2018, LVFR said there were no "significant issues" within the City of Las Vegas during Thanksgiving and that it was a "relatively, quiet, typical day in the city - probably the calmest Thanksgiving in the past 20."
The U.S. Fire Administration estimates that approximately 2,000 Thanksgiving fires are reported in residential buildings to local fire departments each year and cause an average of five deaths, 25 injuries and $21 million in property loss, LVFR said.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are three times the average number of cooking fires reported on Thanksgiving in the U.S.
For this year's Thanksgiving holiday, LVFR shared the following safety tips for valley residents.
DEEP FRYING A TURKEY
When deep frying a turkey, LVFR said to only use an approved turkey fryer with four legs and built-in thermostat so all proper oil temperature can be maintained and monitored. Valley residents were also advised to make sure the fryer doesn't tip over, which is considered a major cause of fires and injuries.
Splashing oil can also cause fire and serious burns.
Be sure to fry outdoors, and away from buildings and other combustible items, LVFR added. Never use a fryer indoors and keep children and pets away when deep frying a turkey.
"Follow instructions on what size turkey should be used, how it should be cooked and what type of oil to use," fire officials said. "Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry. Do not stuff the bird and don't forget to take out the bag of gizzards. Lower the turkey into the hot oil slowly."
LVFR also said to never leave the fryer unattended and to wear fry gloves as regular oven mitts may not bee insulated enough. Outdoor cooking devices used at apartment complexes must be kept at least 10 feet away from any building or wall and cannot be under an overhang, such as a balcony.
KITCHEN SAFETY
According to fire officials, unattended cooking was the leading factor in Thanksgiving Day fires. Something that caught on fire because it was too close the equipment was the second leading factor, and unintentionally turned-on or not turned-off equipment ranked third.
About 57 percent of reported home-cooking fires occurred when residents tried to fight the fire themselves, LVFR said. Residents were advised to check the food they are cooking regularly and to remain in the home while the food is cooking.
"Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling food," Las Vegas fire officials added. "If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove. Keep anything that can catch fire, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains, away from your stovetop."
When cooking with a natural gas or propane stove, LVFR said to make sure there is not a build up of carbon monoxide in the home. A common source of carbon monoxide is a gas stove, especially if its been used for several hours.
"Run any vents you have in the kitchen, especially the one over the stove," fire officials said. "You should open windows or doors in the kitchen at least once each hour to allow fresh air to circulate into the kitchen."
In case of a stove fire, LVFR advised residents to shut off the stove and cover the burning pan with a lid or use a fire extinguisher. Residents were told not throw water, salt, flour or any other substance on the fire and these can cause the fire to flare up; do not try removing the burning pan outside.
If there is a fire inside the oven, fire officials said valley residents should turn off the oven, leave the door shut, call 9-1-1 and leave the home until firefighters arrive.
"If the fire is too large, or you feel you cannot handle it, have everyone in the home evacuate, go to a safe place like a neighbor’s home, and call 9-1-1," LVFR said.
ADDITIONAL HOLIDAY SAFETY TIPS
As always, LVFR said to make sure any smoke or carbon monoxide alarms are operating properly inside the residence. Never leave candles unattended and keep combustible items at least 12 inches away. L.E.D. candles are considered better alternatives for candle decoration.
"If you allow smoking in your home, make sure that all smoking material is properly extinguished and discarded," fire officials said. "Never use a barbecue or other outside cooking device inside the home for heating or cooking."
LVFR added that the fire or smoldering coals from a barbecue produces deadly carbon monoxide gas and can overcome everyone in the building without warning, sometimes with deadly consequences.
Fire officials also advised residents about fireplace safety and that if one is used, make sure the damper is open and the chimney flue is clear to allow smoke and gases to escape properly; only one log should be allowed to burn at a time inside a wood-burning fireplace.
The ashes from a fireplace and be discarded into a pail of water. LVFR said to allow time for the ashes to soak in the water for several hours before discarding. Do not throw away ashes in the trash or store them in cardboard boxes or trash bags.
"When retiring for the evening, make a final inspection of your home and ensure that all appliances, especially the stove, are turned off," fire officials said. "If you used outside appliances such as a barbecue or turkey fryer, make sure the gas is off and ashes are put in a pail of water."
LVFR also said to check ensure any decorations, such as lights, are turned off and candles have been extinguished.
