LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski was out jogging early in the morning on Sept. 11, 2001.
"A lady stopped me and said... did you know there's a bombing in New York?"
Szymanski quickly ran back to his house, turned on the TV, and was horrified. Three hundred and forty-three firefighters were lost that day.
It's been Szymanski's mission to honor and remember them every day since.
At Las Vegas Fire Department's Station #5, there's a piece of the wreckage from the World Trade Center. It's a twisted, mangled reminder of what was lost.
"It just makes me remember the sacrifice of 343 firefighters," Szymanski said. "I don't think anybody will forget that, especially a firefighter."
LVFR was also donated an American flag that once flew above the World Trade Center. It flies once a year now, only on Sept. 11.
This year, a special "survivor tree" was gifted to the department. It's a seedling from a tree that was found in the rubble and amazingly survived. Szymanski said people stop by Station #5 to pay tribute all the time.
"We see people at 3:00 in the morning... and look or touch it," Szymanski said.
On Saturday morning, Szymanski will do something he's done every Sept. 11 for the past 20 years: the tolling of the bells.
If you'd like to attend the ceremony, it starts at 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning at Fire Station #5, 1020 Hinson Street.
