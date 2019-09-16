LAS VEGAS 9FOX5) -- Friends of 12-year-old Monet Garcia are speaking publicly for the first time since she was killed in a fiery car crash Friday night.
"Monet was just a fun child who loved the ice. She loved being here," said Marisa Martin, president of the Las Vegas Figure skating club. "She was here on the ice in the morning before school, after school. She was always working and training and just working on her craft."
Monet was described as a positive girl who was always willing to help younger skaters. If someone fell on the ice, Monet was quick to help them back up.
"She loved to perform in front of the crowd and just give her program. She gave her all. She volunteered with the club, she volunteered with the community. She was just a very amazing child," said Martin.
Monet was recently selected to be a “Golden Sweeper” for Skate America at Orleans Arena in October.
"That's the little girls who go on the ice and pick up the tossies that are tossed on the ice for the big, world class skaters. So she was very excited. She got her gold dress last week and was looking forward to that and I know that the other skaters were too. So we're really sad she won’t be with us," said figure skating judge Amelia Keene
Monet and her father were killed Friday night near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Duneville Street when a speeding motorcyclist slammed into the car they were riding in.
Las Vegas police say the motorcyclist, 28-year-old Johnathan Smith, was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed. The officer who witnessed Smith’s erratic driving attempted to pull him over, but could not match him for speed.
A few minutes later, Smith crashed into the car Monet and her father were riding in, killing them both.
A memorial now sits near the intersection where Monet and her father were killed.
On Saturday, September 20, the Las Vegas Figure Skating Club along with Sobe Ice Arena will hold a memorial in her honor.
The event is open to the public from 8 to 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.