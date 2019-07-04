LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Southern California was felt throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday amid Fourth of July celebrations.
In Las Vegas 14th Floor #Vegasquake #ridgecreast #vegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/rNH9Ln5tZB— Alley Zoom Productions (@AlleyZoom) July 4, 2019
The quakes epicenter was north, northwest of Barstow in Ridgecrest.
Locals reported shaking homes from Aliante in the northwest valley, to downtown Las Vegas and beyond.
Las Vegas is on a fault, making the city an earthquake zone, but quakes are rarely felt in the valley. The National Weather Service tweeted "so far no significant damage reports" in regards to the quake.
Happy Fourth of July! 🇺🇸 Just felt an #Earthquake in #Vegas! #LasVegas #shaking pic.twitter.com/2bMUsg6gsN— Bobbi Billard (@bobbibillard) July 4, 2019
The 6.4 quake was on a "strikeslip fault about 10 miles from Ridgecrest," Seismologist Lucy Jones wrote on Twitter. "Not the San Andreas fault. It is an area with a lot of little faults but no long fault."
Searles Valley, California, located about three hours outside of Las Vegas, recorded three quakes within minutes of each other.
My parents live at Los Prados Golf Course and have some damage in their backyard pic.twitter.com/LRGEzdXWCz— Paula Pettit (@psquaredlv) July 4, 2019
According to the United States Geological Survey, at least eight earthquakes have been recorded so far in California today.
July 4, 2019
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
At least four large aftershocks have been recorded, measuring 4.7, 3.5, 3.8 and 4.2 magnitude, officials said.
It was felt in central Los Angeles as a long, rolling quake, making buildings rock back and forth for at least several seconds.
Diane Ruggiero, general manager of the Hampton Inn and Suites Ridgecrest in Ridgecrest, told CNN's Paul Vercammen that the hotel has significant damage.
"The chandeliers are still swinging," she said five minutes after the quake hit at 10:33 PT. "The floor rippled."
Los Angeles International Airport said no damage was reported on runways. "Operations remain normal," it tweeted.
Trona, an unincorporated community in San Bernadino County, "sustained varying degrees of damage" but no injuries have been reported, according to San Bernadino County Fire's verified Twitter account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.