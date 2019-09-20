A Las Vegas doctor is changing the way patients view their world -- he’s doing it through a new surgery with lenses just approved by the FDA.
FOX5 was invited inside the operating room to see how it works.
“As long as I can remember, I could never read the blackboard until I got glasses,” Judy Reiber said. “I had bad vision my whole life.”
Reiber is now in her 70s. She had glasses since she was 12.
“I went through contacts when they first came out,” she said.
Reiber's vision was around 20/80, and she said it was getting worse every year.
“It’s horrible," she said. "My husband has said that the worst thing in the world is me saying, ‘I can’t find my glasses,’ and I bet I say that seven times a day."
Then she heard about the new FDA approved lenses.
“The advantage of the lens is that it provides distance, intermediate and near vision for someone doing cataracts surgery,” Dr. Jack Abrams said. “That technology was not available two weeks ago in the United States.”
Abrams is the first doctor to do the surgery in Nevada.
More than 40 million people in the country have cataracts, which causes clouding in the eyes. About four million get the surgery to correct cataracts each year.
“You see patients who have had limited vision for so many years because a majority of people lose their reading vision around age 40," Abrams said. "It’s around age 65 they need to have cataract surgery."
When FOX5 met Reiber, she already had the left eye done. Abrams invited FOX5 inside the operating room to watch the surgery on her right eye.
Reiber said just hours after her first procedure, “it’s a whole new world.”
“People had told me things would look brighter. I don’t know if I didn’t believe them or if I didn’t understand. But looking out of this eye after the surgery, everything was so sharp, so clear and bright.”
That’s why she said she wasn’t nervous about doing it a second time.
“The first part of the surgery is to make incisions on the eye,” Abrams said. “We use a laser to provide that. The lens implant is another minute. So within 5-10 minutes we can do the procedure, use the laser, remove the cataract and do the implant.”
After just a few minutes in the operating room, Reiber was awake.
“It’s almost like having brand new eyes, brand new vision,” Abrams said.
Abrams has only done a handful of surgeries with the new lenses. He believes this could be the closest thing to correcting vision.
“This is as perfect as we have it today,” he said. “I’m sure in 20 years, we’ll have new technology. But this is the latest technology that exists today.”
“I can read, I can watch TV, I can drive, I can work, I can do everything,” Reiber said.
And for the first time in more than 50 years, Reiber can focus on new goals and new sights.
“It’s amazing, just totally amazing,” she said. “Something that I would’ve never believed. It’s awesome. It’s changed my life, it really has.”
Abrams said the new lenses are best for patients older than 65 with cataracts, though patients don’t need to have cataracts to get the surgery. Once the lenses are implanted, they shouldn’t need to be replaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.