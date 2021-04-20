LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just in time for April 20, a Las Vegas-based dispensary teamed up with FILA to create marijuana-themed sneakers.
The Disrupter 2A x Jardín, made in collaboration with Jardín Dispensary in Las Vegas, sports green details and a marijuana leaf Jardín logo on the tongue.
“We are thrilled to be partnering up with one of the world’s most iconic sportswear brands to develop the first-ever cannabis-inspired shoe,” Jardín director of marketing Semii Gebreyonas said. “FILA’s high-quality craftsmanship aligns with our brand, so it was a no brainer as to who we wanted to align with when we sought out to expand our ever-growing partnership portfolio.”
The sneakers are on display at the dispensary and employees are wearing the shoes as part of their uniform.
