LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular Las Vegas event will have a new format to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
The Las Vegas Days Parade, formerly known as the Helldorado Parade, will be in a "reverse parade" format. Rather than have the floats drive down the streets with people waiting and watching, the floats will be stationary and people drive through to view them. The event is free to the public.
“We are excited to hold the Las Vegas Days annual parade and look forward to this new twist on a longstanding tradition,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see the innovative entries for our first reverse parade!”
The parade will be held May 15 from 10 a.m. to noon. Vehicles will be queued for the "reverse parade" northbound on Fourth Street, starting at Garces and lining up south. Vehicles will then turn left on Garces, then left on Third Street.
The City of Las Vegas is currently accepting applications for the parade. Entries must fit in a 12-foot by 12-foot space. There is no fee to enter and applications can be filled out online. The application deadline is April 30.
The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial is also offering $1,00 for local school entries, including bands and school clubs, with a limit of two entries per school. There is space for 60 total entries in the "reverse parade."
Parade viewers will also be offered a scorecard and pencil at the beginning of the route so they can evaluate entries. A prize will be given to the best overall entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.