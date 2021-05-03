LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas company is hiring mermaids for its upcoming summer season.
FantaSea Productions hosted a casting call for mermaids in April. On Monday, they held callbacks for mermaids to show off their swimming skills.
The company had about 60 submissions for the three spots open.
For more information about FantaSea Productions and the services they offer, visit their website.
