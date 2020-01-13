LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A community has rallied around the family of 17-year-old Luis Hernandez, who died Jan. 5 after he was hit by a vehicle while skateboarding.
"It's difficult. It feels like part of our life has been ripped away from us," said sister Claudia Lopez Navarro. "He touched a lot of people, and I think that's what's pulling us through."
Hernandez was described as a fun-loving teenager who made people laugh, and was well-liked at Shadow Ridge High School and his job at McDonald's.
On Dec. 31, the teenager was on vacation with people in Fullerton, California, when he was hit by a vehicle while skateboarding.
He was taken to the local children's hospital, then on Jan. 5, he was declared brain dead. His family chose to donate his organs and told FOX5 he already saved the life of a child.
Loved ones are asking people to donate to the GoFundMe page to help with hospital and funeral expenses.
