LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities wants football fans to be responsible as they cheer on their favorite team this Super Bowl Sunday.
The coalition is offering new and existing Lyft users $5 off two rides anywhere in Las Vegas with code BIGGAME20 all day Sunday.
About 30 percent of all traffic fatalities in Nevada are alcohol-related, according to Zero Fatalities.
"Game day brings family and friends together to indulge in a selection of savory snacks and dishes and, of course, alcohol," said Louisa Choi, Lyft Nevada general manager. "There are no timeouts or replays when it comes to driving impaired, so enjoy the game, the commercials, or even Puppy Bowl, but celebrate responsibly!"
