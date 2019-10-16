LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is getting ready for the 2019 Las Vegas Book Festival.
The annual festival will take place Oct. 19 and will include panel discussions, readings, workshops, children’s programs, vendors, food trucks, a wine garden and other activities, according to a news release.
The event is free and open to all ages. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St., the release said.
“On behalf of our board and our employees, we are thrilled to present the 2019 Las Vegas Book Festival,” said Dr. Ronald Heezen, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “Celebrating the power of the written, spoken and illustrated word, this annual festival enhances the vibrancy of our city through literary culture.”
This year’s headliners are A.M. Homes, Marlon James, Jarrett J. Krosoczka and chefs from America’s Test Kitchen, the release said. Dozens of additional authors will participate in readings, workshops and discussions throughout the day.
Panel topics include “Assessing the Trump Presidency: Three Years In” with Rick Wilson, Tim Alberta and Christina Bellantoni; “Writing the Body: The Language of Sexuality and Intimacy in Story” with Kristen Arnett and Ahmed Naji; and “The Critic’s Voice” with Eric Deggans, Niela Orr and James Parker. The full schedule is available on the event website.
The festival will conclude with Las Vegas Book Festival After Dark at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at The Writer’s Block. 519 S. 6th St., Suite 100. James and David Bradley will discuss the topic “More Real Than Real – Historic and Speculative Fiction 400 Years into the Diaspora.”
For more information, visit lasvegasbookfestival.com.
