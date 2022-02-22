LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is putting a new kid-friendly educational tool into the hands of students in the community.
Using grant funds, the Library District has purchased more than 1,000 tablets that are preloaded with educational apps, videos, storybooks, and games for kids up to age 8. The Playaway Launchpads Learning Tablets are free to check out at all 25 of the District's branches, and are 100% secure and do not require an internet connection.
The apps on the tablets focus on a variety of learning levels, and have five subject areas designed to promote multiple areas of growth: Math & Science, Language, Music, Social/Emotional Literacy, and Motor Skills.
The Launchpads can be checked out for three weeks at a time from any of the Library District's rural and urban branches.
