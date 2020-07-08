LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas City Manager Scott Adams announced his retirement Tuesday.
Adams told Las Vegas city employees that he would retire after 43 years working in local government, 16 of which for the City of Las Vegas. A city spokesperson said Adams' last day would be Nov. 14.
Adams wrote the following letter to City of Las Vegas employees:
To All City Employees,
This morning I submitted my notice of retirement and resignation to the Mayor and City Council. After 43 years of work in local government here in Las Vegas and around the U.S., I believe it is now time for me to retire and spend more time with my family and do things that have been difficult given the hectic schedule I’ve maintained as a chief executive over the past 30 years of my lengthy career. It only seems like yesterday I joined the city of Las Vegas when in fact it has been 16 years, a time during which I believe I have made a significant contribution to the future of our city, especially in the redevelopment of downtown.
During my career, nationally and here in Las Vegas, I have met and worked with many wonderful elected officials, business and civic leaders and employees that have enriched my life and made my work incredibly rewarding. Here in the city of Las Vegas we have had an outstanding group of employees with the highest degree of professionalism and desire to succeed.
I sincerely wish the Las Vegas City Council, city employees, and my city management team my best wishes for continued success as you move the city forward.
Sincerely,
Scott
