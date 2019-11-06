UPDATE: The Las Vegas City Council approved through vote the controversial homeless ordinance that would outlaw street and sidewalk camping.
The vote occurred at nearly 6 p.m. after several hours of public comment that was cut short by by the council due to the crowd being "disrespectful."
Here is how the council members voted:
- Mayor Carolyn Goodman -- Y
- Michele Fiore (Mayor Pro Tem, Ward 6) -- Y
- Brian Knudsen (Ward 1) -- N
- Victoria Seaman (Ward 2) -- Y
- Olivia Diaz (Ward 3) -- N
- Stavros Anthony (Ward 4) -- Y
- Cedric Crear (Ward 5) -- Y
DAY STARTED WITH PROTESTS
Valley residents gathered at City Hall in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday morning to voice their opinions on a proposed homeless ordinance.
The City of Las Vegas introduced the bill on Sept. 25 that would make it a misdemeanor for homeless individuals to set up tents and makeshift shelters on city property.
At a City Council meeting on Nov. 6, residents protested inside the council chambers and on the steps of City Hall in opposition to the ordinance.
"Hey, hey! Ho, ho! The war on poor has got to go!" protesters chanted while inside the chambers.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman attempted to calm down the crowd, but protesters kept chanting over her remarks.
Protesters are sounding off inside Las Vegas City Council Chambers. The council will vote today on a proposed homeless ordinance. Stay with @FOX5Vegas for the very latest. pic.twitter.com/30pXkwRw9T— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) November 6, 2019
"That is a total rudeness and lack of respect for this community and the people you are purporting to represent," Mayor Goodman said to one protester, who she said would also be kicked out if she interrupted the meeting again.
She also asked anyone who "could not abide by the process of government" to leave the meeting so that everyone at the meeting could have a chance to give their public comments.
"We need jobs in our community, the homeless need jobs in our community," one valley resident said during the City Council meeting. "Some states are giving homeless jobs to keep the neighborhood clean, so why can't we give our homeless people jobs so they can keep clean?"
Another resident who is a healthcare worker, George Allen, spoke at the City Council meeting. He said he was a member of the "working homeless."
Allen, who spoke to FOX5 on Tuesday, said he gets paid $11 per hour to help clients with tasks like getting dressed and eating, but has not been able to recover since the 2008 housing market crash.
"We need to be able to work together," Allen said during his public comments. "We need to be able to find a way, because if we can build stadiums, then we can build housing for the homeless.
"This is not just a problem in Las Vegas," he continued. "This is a national problem, and I want to support you to get funding, okay? Because it should be an executive order from the president to say, 'It's en emergency for housing and this country.'"
The proposed homeless ordinance has been met with varying reactions within the Las Vegas community.
SHELTER RESPONSE
Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada, the valley's largest homeless shelter, said the ordinance could pose a security risk at their facility.
"If we have capacity, it creates a security issue a lot of times if we try to put people in here that don’t want to be here," said Steve Schmitt, COO of Catholic Charities. "Depending on whether they are dealing with an addiction issue and so forth -- we just don’t have the capacity with 525 other guys here to take somebody that doesn’t want to be here and address that person individually."
Catholic Charities averages 95 percent capacity. The facility is typically full or near-full on a daily basis. Las Vegas Rescue Mission is experiencing the same thing. Their facility is 100 percent full for women, children and single fathers.
A study conducted by Safety.org calculated that Las Vegas was among the top 10 cities in the country with the highest homeless rate.
With a rate of about 272 homeless individuals per 100,000 people, the city of Las Vegas ranked seventh among the cities with the highest homeless rates.
Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren announced her opposition to the proposed ordinance last month. Julian Castro, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden also announced opposition to the measure.
"We should be fighting back against measures that criminalize homelessness – not proposing ones that will only perpetuate it," said Warren in a press statement. "I strongly oppose this proposed ordinance, which caters to the interests of business groups rather than our families and our communities."
Two more people removed for disrupting public comment. pic.twitter.com/oFCgUrzMRQ— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) November 6, 2019
During the City Council meeting, one valley resident spoke to Councilwoman and Las Vegas Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore directly.
"I do not appreciate you rolling your eyes during my husband's speech," she said. "He had every right to say what he said, and as a minister, you should show him respect. Just like you demand from everybody out here - to show you respect."
Comments regarding the proposed homeless ordinance were expected to continue throughout the day.
LOCAL SUPPORT FOR THE MEASURE
Some downtown Las Vegas residents support city officials addressing the homeless issue.
“I’m glad that local officials are trying to address the issue,” John Paddy said.
Paddy moved in to a one story home a few blocks from container park in 2018. He calls the alley in his backyard “the homeless highway.”
“There’s such a large number of homeless that use this as a corridor to move through the downtown area,” Paddy said.
About a mile away at ‘Get a Cut’ barbershop on fourth and Bonneville, co-owner Traci Jones said some of the homeless population with mental health issues deter business.
“We’ll see them sleeping outside our doorway and if you ask them to move, you’ll end up with a big pile of defecation outside your business,” Jones said. She supports the proposal.
“I’m hoping that if they think there’s a possibility of a fine, they would not do it.”
HOMELESS RESOURCES
For anyone experiencing homelessness or a related issue and is in need of assistance, please visit Nevada 211 or visit the City of Las Vegas' list of resources by clicking here.
