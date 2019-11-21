LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council approved a new ordinance on Wednesday that would prohibit the use or possession of certain types of weapons in downtown Las Vegas.
The ban includes swords, a knife or other bladed edge weapons with a blade longer than three inches, a bow and arrow or arrows (including crossbows), any toy, imitation or replica firearm and any device that emits flames longer than three inches.
Misdemeanor penalties include a fine up to $,1000 and the possibility of up to six months in jail, according to the city.
The affected area will be bounded by Main Street to Ogden Avenue, and from Seventh Street to Carson Avenue.
The bill is similar to one that was adopted by the Clark County Board of Commissioners several years ago regarding the Las Vegas Strip and the surrounding areas, the city said.
