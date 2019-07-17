LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves is taking another step forward into the local craft brewery scene.
The Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday approved a liquor license for a new brewery co-founded by Reaves.
Reaves rolled out his first batch of 7Five Brewing Co.'s Training Day last year. The brew, a golden ale, is named after one of Reaves' favorite movies.
But the name doesn't have anything to do with the film.
"I consider myself an underdog," Reaves told FOX5's Vince Sapienza in June. "People, when I was younger, told me I would never play in the NHL. I had, through a buddy of mine, a scout told him I was too slow, my feet were too big, I would never make it anywhere. My whole life, every time somebody's told me that, I've used it as motivation."
Reaves said the finish on the beer is what is important -- he says Training Day has a smooth finish, not bitter.
Training Day is the first beer Reaves has put out for consumption, but not the first in the line. Others brews include Dawn Breaker, a lager, and Shiver Giver, an IPA; and the Grim Reaver imperial stout.
