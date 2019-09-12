Relive the two-part "Friends" season-five finale in Las Vegas October 18-19, in honor of the hit comedy series 25th anniversary.
Warner Bros. Television Group, AT&T and MGM Resorts International present fans with a weekend jammed packed of activities.
Friday, Oct. 18, visit the Fountains of Bellagio for photos at the “I’ll Be There for You” set remake. Sit or stand in front of the Central Park couch and fountain just like your favorite characters did 25 years ago.
Saturday, Oct. 19, stop by New York-New York Hotel and Casino for a host of themed events, like Phoebe’s Yellow Cab Escape Room. Test out your "Friends" trivia knowledge and escape out of a fully operational taxicab.
Between karaoke, a live-performance by theme-song band The Rembrandts and a life size TV set built out of LEGO bricks, this weekend is sure to be one for the books.
For more information visit the MGM Resorts Friends web page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.