LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Findlay North Volkswagen is shining a light on three local nonprofits this holiday season.
Three Christmas trees are on display in their show room to help raise money and donations for each. Miracle Flight, Kyler’s Kicks and FEAT of Southern Nevada are the nonprofits receiving a highlight.
Those who wish to participate can vote for the best decorated tree on the dealerships Facebook page or donate a gift in person. All three non profits will walk away winners with a check along with donations collected through December 19th.
Contest Rules:
- First Place: $1000
- Second Place: $500
- Third Place: $250
- Donations = 2 votes
- FB Like= 1 vote
Drop Off: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Findlay North Volkswagen; 7500 Azure Dr.
(1) comment
No local pet charity?????
