LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local boy is spending his 11th birthday at UMC Trauma after being hit by a car last week while walking to catch the bus to school.
Kalu Aberra is slowly recovering from a broken leg, fractured skull and severe concussion.
“It was just a nightmare. It was a dark feeling I had,” said Kalu’s father Zelalem Bezabh.
Normally Kalu’s mother Sirgut Tesfaye drops him off at school but last Friday, the middle school student insisted he walk to catch the bus with his friends.
"'Mommy, I’m okay, I’m fine. I’ll be fine by myself. So let me just go and take the morning bus.' So I said OK, and I let him go,” Tesfaye said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Greg Phenis said the crash happened about 7:15 a.m. near Bronco Street and Arby Avenue, near Jones Boulevard south of Roy Horn Way.
Witnesses told police the boy was attempting to walk across Arby Avenue when the driver of a 2015 Lexus was driving on the right side of the undivided road.
The boy entered the roadway from the sidewalk and ran into the path of the Lexus. Police said the front of the Lexus struck the boy.
Kalu will remain in the hospital for further testing before being released into the care of Tesfaye.
