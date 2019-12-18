LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s one of the best Las Vegas Bowl traditions.
Boise State University and Washington University football players visited Opportunity Village Wednesday morning, passing out team gear and signed posters.
It’s incredibly heartwarming to see two teams come from out of town to serve our community.
The football players are in town with busy practice schedules this week, but the coordinators of the Las Vegas Bowl prioritize that the players learn about the community and give back to Las Vegas.
It’s a great way to start off the week for the Las Vegas Bowl and it’s a date Opportunity Village has circled on their calendar all year.
Boise State and Washington will play on Saturday at 4:30 p.m CT at Sam Boyd Stadium.
This will be there last year at Sam Boyd Stadium as the Las Vegas Bowl will be moving to Allegiant Stadium next year.
