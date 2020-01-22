LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Bluegrass Festival has announced its lineup of performers.
The festival, which is free and open to all ages, will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 21 at Centennial Hills Park, according to a news release.
The following bands will perform:
• Out of the Desert: The local Las Vegas band returns to the festival. They have performed at a variety of festivals and local venues.
• Fog Holler: With five-string banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass fiddle and harmonies, Fog Holler’s original music blends bluegrass, old-time and country.
• High Fidelity: Winner of the 2014 International Band Championship, High Fidelity interprets classic-era bluegrass with a fresh perspective. The band's five musicians have won contests and performed with a number of groups, including The Chuck Wagon Gang.
• Nu-Blu: This North Carolina-based band delivers a set that ranges from melancholy to exuberant. At the helm of the group is husband-and-wife duo Daniel and Corlyn Routh, who also co-host Bluegrass Ridge Radio and the Bluegrass Ridge TV Show.
• Steel Betty: Steel Betty embraces the eclectic culture of Austin, Texas, to create musical flavors of bluegrass, folk, blues, Tex-Mex, old-time and classic country. The trio conducts workshops for aspiring musicians and interactive programs for schools.
• Blue Highway: This award-winning band has been performing more than 25 years. They are carried by three songwriters and vocalists, supported by harmonies created with a banjo and dobro.
The festival will have food, beer and craft vendors. Artisan vendors interested in participating must submit an application by Feb. 15.
There will be a festival area with children's games and activities throughout the festival.
The event offers lawn seating. Guests are encouraged to bring low-back chairs and blankets. For more information, call 702-229-2787 or visit ArtsLasVegas.org.
