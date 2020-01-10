LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Margaret Rudin, dubbed the "black widow" killer of Las Vegas, was released on parole on Friday, according to attorney Greg Mullanax.
"The joy of being released is tempered by the fact that Margaret Rudin is innocent and she did not murder her husband," Mullanax said outside the Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center.
Her release marks nearly 20 years since she began her life-in-prison sentence at the correctional facility north of the Las Vegas Valley.
Rudin was convicted of killing Ron Rudin, a 64-year-old prominent Las Vegas real estate developer, who disappeared in December 1994.
Prosecutors said he was shot as he slept and his body was hauled in a trunk to the desert near Lake Mohave and burned. His skull and some charred bones were found in January 1995, about 45 miles from Las Vegas.
Margaret Rudin, an antiques dealer, tried to obtain her share of her husband's $11 million fortune and became a fugitive after she was indicted in his death in 1997.
An "America's Most Wanted" viewer identified Rudin in November 1999, living with a retired firefighter in Revere, Massachusetts.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
She is a murderer, and it is merely sexism in the justice system that let her walk free.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.