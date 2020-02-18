LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas-based GeminiJets, makers of collectible model planes, has announced that it has been impacted by the coronavirus.
According to a news release from GeminiJets, due to the ongoing work stoppage in China, the company has announced there will be no new products in the foreseeable future.
While GeminiJets and its parent company, Airliners Distributing Inc. are headquartered in Las Vegas, their products are manufactured in China, the release said.
The company typically releases a new batch of GeminiJets precision, die cast aircraft models every five weeks. However, according to the news release, because the Chinese government has ordered factories and businesses to shut down to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, this has impacted the normal flow of manufacturing and production.
“The situation is beyond our control,” GeminiJets President Elliot Epstein said in a statement. “Our best-case scenario would still have us at least two months behind. We won’t have new product leaving China until at least April 1st at the earliest.”
(1) comment
Yawn!!!!
