LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Start warming up your vocals, you could have the chance to be singer at the Las Vegas Ballpark!
Organizers have announced National Anthem video submissions and in-person auditions for the 2022 season of the Las Vegas Aviators.
All singers are encouraged to send a YouTube link/audio file with an A Cappella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner to anthem@aviatorslv.com by 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.
There is no age requirement. The game entertainment department will review all submissions and reach out to selected finalists via email to schedule final in person auditions in February.
