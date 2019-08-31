LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark and the Las Vegas Aviators were honored as the best ballpark and team of the year, respectively, by Ballpark Digest.
According to a statement from the Aviators, the awards were recognized during a pre-game ceremony on Aug. 30 between the Aviators and the Tacoma Rainiers. The awards were also honored with a fireworks show.
"After years and years of work, the Las Vegas Aviators opened Las Vegas Ballpark to wide acclaim this season," said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. "We're thrilled to recognize these major accomplishments in our year-end awards."
The year-end awards annually honor the best of the baseball industry, covering Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, independent-baseball and summer collegiate programs, a statement from the Aviators said.
The new Las Vegas Ballpark opened earlier this year, but Reichard said the team "overhauled their whole business."
"Just opening a new ballpark at a high-quality level is a big accomplishment," he said. "What the Aviators did with their partners is basically start from scratch, ending up with a new facility that’s leading the minors in attendance."
Earlier in the season, the Las Vegas Ballpark was the winner in the annual Ballpark Digest Best of the Ballaparks fan vote. According to the statement, More than 85,000 fans voted in all 5,000 rounds of the Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote. Nearly 6,000 fans voted in the overall competition.
According to the Aviators, the selection of Las Vegas Ballpark for Ballpark of the Year comes in a banner season for new and renovated pro-baseball facilities.
