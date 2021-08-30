LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More money is being invested into west Las Vegas.
The National Park Service announced the award of $743,531 to 17 projects in 14 states, including a $50,000 grant to the City of Las Vegas. The grants support diverse communities and nominates properties to the National Register of Historic Places, an official list of America's historic places worth preserving.
Las Vegas will research and determine eligibility of buildings and properties located in west Las Vegas for the National Register of Historic Places, as well as listing on the City of Las Vegas Historic Property Register.
The focus of research will be related to the African American community in west Las Vegas from 1930-1979.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.