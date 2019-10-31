LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the biggest providers of autism care in the Las Vegas Valley may be forced to end services with dozens of families.
The Lovaas Center focuses on treating children with autism. The center said come 2020, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will not reimburse enough of the cost to do that.
If the Lovaas Center leaves Anthem, dozens of local families who carry that insurance would need to find a new therapist, meaning they could end up on a waitlist. They could change their insurance or pay the full price for care.
“Cameron will need services for the rest of his life,” his mother, Amy Honodel, said. “There’s no roadmap for a kid like him to transition to adulthood.”
Cameron reads at a fifth-grade level. Sometimes he still has a hard time holding conversations. Four years ago, his mom found the Lovaas Center. Their therapists work with Cameron five days a week.
“With a program like conversation skills or coping skills, those programs have to be run consistently every time,” Honodel said. “Otherwise there is a clear back slide.”
All that progress may come to a halt.
“It’s beyond frustrating I think,” clinic co-director Lenise Kryk said.
Honodel along with many parents who come to the Lovaas Center have insurance through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
The Lovaas Center said Anthem is lowering its reimbursement rates, meaning the parents will need to pay more or the center will need to pay its staff less.
“Since 2015, rates have decreased by about 60 percent,” clinic co-director Jon Paul Saunders said.
Anthem sent out its revised rates for 2020, but the center said that’s still not enough.
“This is a huge barrier to access, not being able to build that workforce that's needed for these kiddos,” Saunders said.
In a growing field that is seeing a steady rise in autism diagnoses, parents and therapists said health insurance coverage needs to stay on pace.
“For this to happen is traumatic to any family who has a son or daughter with autism and is hoping to get their child to a safe place in life,” Honodel said.
“We don't get to be there for their whole lives, but we do get to be there for a chunk of it and knowing that they're going to regress is painful,” Kryk said. “But at the same time, we can't help the rest of the kids if we go under as an agency.”
Anthem said its latest rates will not hurt providers or families.
A spokesperson sent this statement to FOX5:
"Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s goal is to help ensure access to high quality, affordable healthcare, including applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy. Anthem recently made the decision to change the reimbursement fee schedule for providers of these services, which means some providers will actually see an increase in reimbursement, while others will see no change. We believe all care providers should be compensated fairly, and that is reflected in our reimbursement rates. By routinely analyzing and rebalancing professional fee schedules for medical services we can help ensure care providers are reimbursed appropriately and our consumers have access to the services they need."
