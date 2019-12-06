LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas law firm that represents victims hit by wrong way drivers said the problem is getting worse.
“Because the actions are so egregious, you have to really look and see why is that person going the wrong way,” attorney Christian Morris with the Nettles Morris Law Firm said.
After a crash, Morris comes in. She helps people who have been hit by a wrong way driver.
“Generally, it's head-on or people are swerving to go off the road, they get t-boned,” she said.
Her office has more than a dozen wrong way cases on its hands right now.
“We always see an uptick around the holidays,” Morris said.
She listed other trends they see in their cases.
“Construction with signage, elderly is either with medications or medical conditions,” she said. “If it's at night, it tends to be more alcohol related or drug related.”
Morris believes changes on Interstate-15 are causing confusion for drivers.
“For somebody who is inexperienced with a highway, they're going to get confused,” Heather Ringo said. “People cut across abruptly, they're confused about the carpool lane.”
Ringo works alongside Morris. She’s also an Uber driver.
“In the last few years I noticed an increase,” Ringo said. She’s had to report wrong way drivers on the 15 before.
“I was way in the left lane, they were way in the right lane, so i saw it called and hopefully they got it from there,” she said.
Morris and her office said when they take on cases like this, they hope to send a strong message to all valley drivers.
“It’s pretty severe to be going the wrong way so we categorize it as one where we look closely and not only look to compensate, but also to potentially punish and deter this kind of behavior from happening again in our community,” Morris said.
According to law enforcement, the three leading causes of wrong way driving are impairment, distraction and fatigue.
