LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A painting from a Las Vegas high school student will be showcased at the United States Capitol.
Emily Garb won the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Nevada's 1st Congressional District. The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts student created "Arctic Self-portrait," which will be on display for the next year until the next art competition.
In a release, Rep. Dina Titus, who represents Nevada's 1st Congressional District, said Garb's painting is a reminder "of the talent and creativity beating in the heart of Las Vegas."
