LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new art installation in Downtown Summerlin is asking an important question: What do you want to do before you die?
It’s part of a global project, “Before I Die.” Nathan Adelson Hospice helped bring the project to the valley for November’s National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
By talking about what you want to do before you die, it starts the conversation about death. Some people wrote wishes. Others wrote out their bucket list. They're all answering the same question.
The sentence starts with three short words. How it ends is up to you.
”Before I die I want to travel the world,” said Malaikah Guy.
“Be in a movie,” said one teenager.
“Visit every continent,” said Karen Rubel.
“This is a catalyst that’s not necessarily intimidating,” said Rubel, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice.
“We celebrate births all the time right, there’s a lot of excitement around the birth of someone but we don’t necessarily really celebrate death or talk about it,” said Rubel.
Until it's too late.
“It’s really important I think for us to educate the community about the benefits of hospice the benefits of palliative care ... you don’t want to be making those decisions in the emergency room,” said Rubel.
Death puts life in perspective.
“I’ve had a friend pass away so, like that made me think about life and how short it actually can be,” said one young woman.
To check out the art project or add a note, it will be up through the weekend.
