LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The United Way of Southern Nevada is working to ensure underserved school districts are getting the school supplies they need to be successful in the classroom.
The goal is to make 2,400 "Welcome Back" school supply bags which will be distributed to local under resourced schools throughout the month of March.
If you would like to volunteer to put kits together, there will be a volunteer event Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Click here if you'd like to participate.
