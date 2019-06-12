LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- New city council members were elected in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas on Tuesday, and a new mayor was elected in Boulder City.
In Las Vegas, Brian Knudsen won the Ward 1 seat, Victoria Seaman won in the special election for Ward 2 and Olivia Diaz won Ward 3.
In North Las Vegas, Richard Cherchio won Ward 4 over Pete Shields.
And Kiernan McManus was elected the Boulder City's new mayor with 54 percent of the vote. James Howard Adams and Claudia Bridges won city council seats.
Ballot questions 1, 3 and 4 in Boulder City did not pass, while Question 2 passed.
Questions 1 and 3 asked about allocating funds for the design and construction of a new aquatics facility.
Question 3 was an advisory question about whether there was support for the operation of off-highway vehicles on city streets.
Question 2 asked if the city code should be amended to provide that the city and its agencies and enterprises should be allowed to refinance existing debt obligations, as determined by the city council.
