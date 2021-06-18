LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To keep up with hiring demands, McDonald's locations across the greater Las Vegas area are hosting a Hiring Day on Tuesday, June 22.
The company said interested candidates can simply go to select McDonald's locations and receive an interview opportunity on the spot, with no prior scheduling required. All who interview will receive a free meal.
McDonald's said it is looking to hire 278 new employees. For a list of participating restaurants, click here. Job seekers can also text ‘worksforme’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more about positions.
