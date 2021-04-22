LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of local leaders is set to host a Know Your Rights Town Hall on Thursday, April 22, at Clark County Chambers, 500 Grand Central Parkway, providing details on restoration of voting rights, rights if stopped by law enforcement, and immigration rights.
Hosted by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, Clark County Public Defenders and the UNLV Immigration Clinic, there are two sessions: one in Spanish from 5:00-6:00 p.m. and one in English from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
There are two ways to participate in the town hall. You can attend in person, but you need to register at this link here. You can also watch the town hall on the county's Facebook page.
