LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Monday is the last day to donate to The Las Vegas Fashion Council and the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation's flip flop drive.
All sizes are needed, but especially men's sizes 10-11 and women's sizes 8-10.
The goal is to gather 800 pairs total.
To donate visit one of the following sites:
- North Las Vegas Fire Dept. Station 51. 2626 E Carey Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030
- North Las Vegas Fire Dept. Station 53. 2804 W Gowan Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Henderson Fire Dept. Station 95. 2300 Pebble Rd, Henderson, NV 89074
- Clark County Fire Dept. Station 18. 575 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
- Clark County Fire Dept. Station 29. 7530 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89123
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 1. 500 N. Casino Center, Las Vegas, NV 89101
- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Station 48. 9133 W Elkhorn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89149
- BESTAgency. 5801 S Decatur Blvd #110, Las Vegas, NV 89118
- Mora Iced Creamery - Town Square. 6599 S. Las Vegas Blvd Unit B-148, Las Vegas, NV 89119
- Mora Iced Creamery - Downtown Summerlin. 1980 Festival Plaza Dr Unit 170, Las Vegas, NV 89135
- Sambalatte - Boca Park. 750 S. Rampart Blvd. #9, Las Vegas, NV 89145
- Sambalatte - Jones. 6555 S. Jones Blvd. #100, Las Vegas, NV 89118
- The Lift Factory. 6824 W. Cheyenne, Las Vegas, NV 89108
- Wicked Donuts. 9490 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134
