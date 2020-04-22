LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Local chefs, culinary workers and food vendors came together to distribute hundreds of meals to valley families. Volunteers called it the Chefs for Vegas food drive.
It happened on Wednesday at the corner of Tenaya Way and Warm Springs.
Three food trucks and 17 vendors donated time and resources to help.
“A lot of these products are what we use on a daily basis in the culinary industry,” said Jon Batista, executive chef for YourPanadas food truck.
The food was donated through food distributors who would typically sell to local restaurants and casinos.
“There was a Facebook ad about a food distributor that was trying to get rid of products,” said Batista. “And we just started coordinating with other chefs in town.”
Hours before the line opened at 11AM, cars wrapped around the corner to receive food.
“It means a lot,” said Sharon Riga whose family received food. “We’ve got kids at home… They’re eating a lot. We have a big family. You go in the grocery stores and there is not enough.”
More than 250 families were fed as a result of the food drive. If more supplies becomes available, the chefs said they would like to bring the drive back semi-regularly.
“If you put out good food and treat people correctly, the money will come,” said Batista. “But right now we’re more concentrated on servicing the community.”
