LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Are you looking to add a new furever friend to your family? The Nevada SPCA is offering free adoptions on Black Friday to help you do just that.
As part of its "Adopt til You Drop" event, the Nevada SPCA is waiving fees on all pets on Friday, Nov. 29, according to a news release.
The event includes dogs, cats, kittens, guinea pigs, bunnies and hamsters. All dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
“As we enter the holiday season and a time of giving, we hope that our community also considers adopting and providing a furry new companion a place to call home. The longer that an animal stays at the shelter, the less likely they are to thrive. Really give that new pet at least 3 months to adjust, with love and patience, you’ll really begin to see their personalities shine!” said Amy Lee, communications manager for Nevada SPCA.
Those interested in adopting should visit the Nevada SPCA, 4800 W. Dewey Drive. The organization is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
