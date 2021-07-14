LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Cuban flags were waved in downtown Las Vegas where demonstrators gathered again as part of the anti-government protests in Cuba.
The demonstration started at Havana Express Cuban Kitchen and Bakery. ‘Caravan for Cuban Freedom’ made its way to the federal courthouse. The steps in front of the court were barricaded but the group of around 100 people were across the street.
Adisnuvia Vega went to the demonstration with her husband and two sons.
“I went out of Cuba when I was 11 years-old. My family moved into this country for freedom because in Cuba we didn’t have the basics,” Vega said.
She has lived in Las Vegas ever since. She wanted to show support for the Cuban people who have been protesting on the island since Sunday.
“They don’t have anything they don’t have food, they don’t have no medicine, their hospitals are in the worst state ever. Even if I explained it to you, you won’t even believe me,” Vega said.
She hopes people will empathize with what the Cuban people and all of the other countries going through a dictatorship.
“If you can be for just a second is somebody else’s shoes that are suffering your learning that’s all it is. You’re learning empathy and that all I want my kids to get out of all of this,” Vega said.
Another protestor, Susana Gonzalez, came to the U.S. when she was 19 years-old.
“I left in a boat when I was 19 years-old. When I put feet on this free land I felt like a human being for the first time in my 19 years of life," Gonzalez said. "I’m a very proud American citizen and I have to say that America has to step up. They always stood by the weak and that’s what we do we can not let Cuba down now."
Gonzalez wants people to know Cubans are unarmed against a dictatorship capable of brutality.
“They’re not just protesting for food, or vaccines like they’re saying- they’re fighting for their freedom to change their life to take charge of their own country,” Gonzalez said.
Demonstrators said they plan to gather at Havana Express off Tropicana again on Friday at 6 p.m.
The demonstration Wednesday night remained peaceful.
