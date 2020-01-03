LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some may think lane striping in Clark County is done by machine, but it's actually good, old-fashioned human legwork.
"There is some automated payment marking machines out there, we just don't have one," said John Gordon, foreman for Clark County contractor Nevada Barricade and Sign.
The contractor uses two men riding on the side of a big truck. The man up front first lays down a sticky material, while the second man manually places the raised pavement marking on the street.
According to the county, the process of getting a road such as Grand Canyon Drive striped requires residents to file a complaint with Clark County Public Works to eliminate the free-for-all driving seen on some big and wide county roads that are not striped.
"People need direction, you know, 'cause if they have too much lane, and people will try to pass you if they got too much space on this side, and it creates problems," Gordon said.
The striping work along Grand Canyon between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road was scheduled to wrap up Friday night, resulting in a new four-lane road with new bike lanes for cyclists.
