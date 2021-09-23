LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- According to the federal government, Lake Mead is reaching critically low elevations due to drought and low run-off conditions from the Colorado River Basin.
The Bureau of Reclamation released an updated model projecting major reservoirs levels from the river system over the next five years.
The model predicts there is a 66% chance Lake Mead’s elevation will fall to 1,025 feet.
Most of the water from the Colorado River comes from the Rocky Mountains. This spring the Upper Basin experienced an exceptionally dry season. despite near-average snowfall last winter, the river system storage dropped 49% last year to 39% this year.
The model is linked right here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.