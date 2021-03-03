LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lake Mead National Recreation Area saw over 8 million visitors in 2020 as more people ventured outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The record recreation visitors made Lake Mead the fifth most-visited site in the entire National Park Service. In 2019, about 7.5 million visitors came to the park.
Visitation to Lake Mead increased despite a closure on the Nevada side of the park for six weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.
“The recreation opportunities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are endless, making it a fantastic getaway that’s just minutes from Las Vegas,” Superintendent Margaret L. Goodro said in a statement. “We are glad so many more visitors enjoyed the healthy benefits of having fun outdoors hiking, fishing, and enjoying watersports."
NPS said face masks are still required in all buildings and facilities and on federally-managed lands when physical distancing can't be maintained including narrow trails, overlooks and parking lots.
