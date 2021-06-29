LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another Lake Mead boat ramp is closing ahead of a busy holiday weekend.
The National Park Service said the South Cove launch ramp at Lake Mead would be closed indefinitely after removing a loader that previously slid into the lake. NPS said the ramp would have to close due to the very steep drop at the ramp and declining water levels.
Park officials said alternate launching is available just south of the ramp off an approved dirt road.
Boaters with larger vessels are asked to launch from alternate locations including Temple Bar, Hemenway Harbor and Callville Bay. All launch ramps on Lake Mohave are available for launching, park officials said.
"To the extent possible, the National Park Service (NPS) will work to maintain boat launch access at Hemenway Harbor, Temple Bar, Callville Bay, and Echo Bay throughout the summer of 2021 using pipe mats to temporarily extend launch ramps," park officials said in a release.
Lake Mead officials recommended boaters check launch destination status before heading to the lake. You can check the status of boat launch sites online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.