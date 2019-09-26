BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- The Lake Mead National Recreational Area announced several upcoming events, starting with Public Lands Day on Sept. 28.
For Public Lands Day, volunteers can help clean up Six Mile Cove from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., a statement from the National Park Service said. Six Mile Cove is located near Searchlight and is a popular beach at Lake Mohave.
The cleanup event is being held in partnership with Get Outdoors Nevada and a grant from the National Environmental Education Foundation. Anyone interested in volunteering for cleaning up Six Mile Cove can register here.
Entrance fees will also be waived for Public Lands Day, NPS said. Fees for camping, lake use or use of concessions still apply.
On Oct. 1, guests can join park rangers at the Boulder City Veterans Memorial Park from 6 to 9 p.m. for a night of family-friendly activities for National Night Out. According to NPS, guests can explore interactive displays of various NPS emergency response vehicles.
Two trails at Lake Mead will also be open by Oct. 1, according to park officials. The Goldstrike Canyon and the White Rock Canyon/Arizona Hot Springs trails will reopen on Tuesday.
"The five-mile roundtrip hike at Goldstrike Canyon requires rock scrambling and climbing," NPS said in statement. "It leads to hot springs and the Colorado River. The area known as White Rock Canyon has multiple trails leading to the Arizona Hot Spring, Liberty Bell Arch and the Colorado River."
On Oct. 5, around 900 triathletes will race through Lake Mead for the BBSC Las Vegas Triathlon, NPS said. The swim portion of the race will take place at Boulder Beach, then the athletes will bike along Lakeshore and Northshore roads.
The triathlon will finish with a run portion along the River Mountains Loop Trail near Boulder Beach. Park officials said visitors may experience delays and were advised to use caution when driving alongside bicyclists.
International Observe the Moon Night is also on Oct. 5, and park guests were invited to join rangers and a NASA Solar System Ambassador to learn about the moon.
NPS said the event will be held at the Katherine Landing Amphitheater at 7:30 p.m. A telescope viewing of the moon and far-away planets will follow from 8 to 9 p.m.
For anyone who has wanted to learn more about camping safety, park rangers will teach a camping 101 course at the Laughlin Library at 2 p.m. on Oct. 6, park officials said. The program will include practice on how to setup a tent and learning the Leave No Trace principals.
Lake Mead turns 55 on Oct. 8 and the park will be celebrating! Guests can join rangers at the Lake Mead Visitor Center at 12:30 p.m. for birthday cake and learn more about recreational opportunities at the lake.
Nearly 500 anglers with 250 boats will be participating in the WON Bass Fishing Tournaments at Callville Bay Marina from Oct. 14 to 16. For more information about the event, click here.
NPS said almost 900 triathletes will race around Lake Mead on Oct. 26 for the BBSC Pumpkin Triathlon. The route will follow the same one as the BBSC Las Vegas Triathlon.
