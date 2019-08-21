LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a suspect who committed a robbery in the southwest valley.
About 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, a man entered a business in the 4800 block of West Russell Road, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release. He demanded money from the victim, who complied. The suspect took the money and fled.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect is described as 5'9" to 5'11" tall of medium build, with a mustache and tattoos on the throat/neck area, the release said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with an orange Texas Longhorns logo, and light blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Metro's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
