LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lots of people are getting outdoors to start the new year, and it's causing traffic problems in the Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Kyle Canyon Road, State Route 157, was closed temporarily due to overcrowding of vehicles at Kyle Canyon. LVMPD announced the closure around 1 p.m. and it wasn't immediately clear how long the closure would last.
Kyle Canyon Rd (state route 157) is being closed temporarily at Deer Creek Hwy (state route 158) junction due to overcrowding of vehicles. Workers, residents and those with table reservations will be allowed through.#BREAKING #LasVegas #LVMPD— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 1, 2021
LVMPD said Kyle Canyon Road was closed at Deer Creek Highway, State Route 158. LVMPD said workers, residents and those with table reservations will be allowed through the closure.
