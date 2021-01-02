UPDATE (JAN. 2): Mt. Charleston seems to be the place to be on the holiday weekend, as authorities diverted traffic for a second day in a row due to overcrowding.
On Saturday afternoon, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were diverting traffic again at Kyle Canyon Road (state route 157) northbound at Deer Creek Highway (158) due to overcrowding.
At 4:30 p.m., LVMPD said the roads were reopened.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Lots of people are getting outdoors to start the new year, and it's causing traffic problems in the Las Vegas Valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Kyle Canyon Road (state route 157) was closed temporarily due to overcrowding of vehicles.
LVMPD announced the closure around 1 p.m. and said the closure would remain through sundown. One car will be let in as another leaves, police said.
Kyle Canyon Rd (state route 157) is being closed temporarily at Deer Creek Hwy (state route 158) junction due to overcrowding of vehicles. Workers, residents and those with table reservations will be allowed through.#BREAKING #LasVegas #LVMPD— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 1, 2021
LVMPD said Kyle Canyon Road was closed at Deer Creek Highway, State Route 158. LVMPD said workers, residents and those with table reservations will be allowed through the closure.
