LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegans looking for work have another opportunity for seasonal employment.
Kohl's announced Tuesday it plans to hire 90,000 seasonal associates, including nearly 500 in the Las Vegas area, according to a news release.
For the first time, Kohl's will host a seasonal hiring day at all Kohl's stores and e-fulfillment centers Oct. 5. The retailer plans to hire 5,000 associates nationwide that day. Candidates can visit Kohl’s stores during the event to interview for available positions with the possibility to receive a verbal offer on the spot, according to the Kohl's website.
Kohl's began early seasonal hiring in July and will continue hiring across the country through the end of the year, the release said.
Those who are interested can visit KohlsCareers.com/OurJobs for more information and to apply for positions open now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.