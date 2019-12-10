HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police responded to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.
Police received a disturbance call about 6:36 a.m. at Bourbon Street Sports Bar in the northeast corner of Boulder Highway and Major Avenue.
A knife-wielding 40-year-old man refused to drop his weapon, causing Henderson police to open fire, according to Lt. Kirk Moore.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured.
This is the sixth officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2019.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Good job Henderson Police 👮♀️ another looser off Boulder hwy.
