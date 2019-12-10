Henderson police investigating officer-involved shooting near Boulder Highway, Major Avenue. (FOX5)

Henderson police investigating officer-involved shooting near Boulder Highway, Major Avenue. (FOX5)

HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police responded to an officer-involved shooting Tuesday morning.

Police received a disturbance call about 6:36 a.m. at Bourbon Street Sports Bar in the northeast corner of Boulder Highway and Major Avenue.

A knife-wielding 40-year-old man refused to drop his weapon, causing Henderson police to open fire, according to Lt. Kirk Moore.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured.

This is the sixth officer-involved shooting in Henderson in 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jimmy coors
Jimmy coors

Good job Henderson Police 👮‍♀️ another looser off Boulder hwy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.