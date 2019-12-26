LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Four people were killed in a collision at a west Las Vegas intersection Thursday evening.
The multiple-vehicle crash happened about 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Desert Inn Road and South Durango Drive. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said four people were killed and two injured in the crash.
According to Metro, a speeding car hit another from behind, forcing it into the intersection. Three cars that were pushed together burst into flames.
The driver of the speeding car died, Metro said. Three people in the car they hit died, including a child. Bystanders rescued two other people involved in the crash, including another child.
Two people were in the hospital. A total of seven vehicles were involved in the collision.
Crews with the city of Las Vegas were on scene cleaning debris and fuel spills for about 12 hours. The intersection is open as of 4:30 a.m. Friday.
There's a reason why Pot should not be legalized. Most of LV drivers are drunk or high on Pot or texting on their phones. LV has a big problem.... RIP everyone except the driver. I am living this city...
What happened to the tax increase dollars that were supposed to be spent on more officers. You barely even see patrols anymore. Just a speed trap here and there. Just another mindless drunk on the road. Happens too often here.
Wrong-way drivers, drunk drivers, inattentive drivers, drivers setting land speed records - it's a losing battle. Best to limit one's time on the battlefield.
Kinda doubt there was a stoplight error, which leaves a self-absorbed, no talent, no brains driver responsible for this.
Get the memo, people - don't drive like a jerkoff and be respectful of other's safety.
Ah, there's that irrelevant privileged comment
There's your irrelevant life.
Not quiet as irrelevant as yours that you spend all day long posting your irrelevant thoughts, makes you feel special I bet.
You remain irrelevant. Still. Go join the likes of the dumb driver that caused the accident. Just do it on an empty road. Self-absorbed people like you need to keep your damage to yourself.
Prayers
