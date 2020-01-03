LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested for a kidnapping caught on home surveillance video appeared in court in Las Vegas Justice Court on Friday morning.
A judge set 23-year-old Darnell Rodgers' bond at $50,000 on Jan. 3. If he makes bail, Rodgers will be released on mid-level monitoring and must have no contact with the victim. He faces kidnapping and domestic battery charges.
Officers responded to a home near Warm Springs Road and the 215 Beltway just before 1 a.m. on New Year's Day. In the footage, a woman was seen running from a white Hyundai Sonata toward a house, screaming for help.
According to the Rodgers' arrest report, Rodgers and the victim have a child together. The couple was leaving a New Year's party when an argument broke out. Rodgers told police he was drunk and couldn't remember what caused the argument, but it was about money.
He told police he struck the woman during the altercation because "she was going to take my kid away from me," according to an arrest report. Rodgers said he was afraid she would leave him.
In the surveillance footage, the woman could be heard screaming, "Darnell, stop!" Rodgers was seen on the surveillance footage pushing and kicking the victim.
Rodgers was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Jan. 2 near the 4400 block of Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street north of Desert Inn Road.
According to an arrest report, the woman was found safe at her parent's house in Henderson. Police also said the couple's 1-month-old child was in the car at the time of the incident, but was also found safe.
(1) comment
White woman's fault too!! Date a black guy and have a kid with them is nothing but stupid. They most likely have other brats running around from other women also.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.